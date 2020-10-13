By EUobserver

EU states have agreed to blacklist Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko and several other Belarusian figures, in addition to the 40 names they designated earlier this month. Lukashenko had shown "complete lack of will" to talk to the opposition, amid ongoing violence against pro-democracy protesters, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Monday. Cyprus had delayed previous attempts with its veto, but, this time, Borrell was "confident" of quick implementation.