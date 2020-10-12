Monday

12th Oct 2020

EU to blacklist Belarus president

By

EU states have agreed to blacklist Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko and several other Belarusian figures, in addition to the 40 names they designated earlier this month. Lukashenko had shown "complete lack of will" to talk to the opposition, amid ongoing violence against pro-democracy protesters, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Monday. Cyprus had delayed previous attempts with its veto, but, this time, Borrell was "confident" of quick implementation.

Major regional discrepancies in Covid-19 response, report finds

EU regions were unevenly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report. The most economically hard-hit regions were those under strict lockdown measures for the longest - not necessarily those with the highest death-rates or most cases detected.

EU summit focuses on Brexit and Covid-19 This WEEK

Talks between the UK and the EU have progressed painfully slowly, but a deal on future relations needs to be agreed by the end of October. MEPs and diplomats will have another go at settling the next EU budget.

The European gas trap

With the support of EU institutions, the fossil industry is investing in natural gas infrastructure all across the continent, from Tallinn to Athens and from the Baltic to the Aegean. But does Europe truly need all this natural gas?

To beat cancer, Commission must first beat chemicals lobby

The EU Commission wants to reduce cancer rates in Europe. So it's imperative this week's chemicals strategy properly regulates substances that can cause cancer - despite the efforts of the chemicals lobby, which has spent years successfully preventing tough action.

