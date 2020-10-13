Ticker
EU push for climate-friendly building renovation
By EUobserver
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said there is a need to speed up renovation of existing buildings throughout the European Union. "Our buildings are responsible for 40 percent of our energy consumption," she noted, adding at current pace it will take more than a century to bring emissions from buildings to zero. The Associated Press reported the European Commission is set to announce a building-renovation project on Wednesday.