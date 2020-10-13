By EUobserver

Belgium has the the EU's second-highest infection rate over a 14-day period, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The Sweden-based agency on Monday said Belgium's cumulative number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 is 402.5 but also"advised to use all data with caution", given limitations. The Czech Republic has the highest at 493.1, followed by Belgium, and the Netherlands (364.2). Neighbouring Germany has 45.2.