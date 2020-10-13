Tuesday

13th Oct 2020

Belgium has second-highest Covid-19 infection rate in EU

Belgium has the the EU's second-highest infection rate over a 14-day period, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The Sweden-based agency on Monday said Belgium's cumulative number of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 is 402.5 but also"advised to use all data with caution", given limitations. The Czech Republic has the highest at 493.1, followed by Belgium, and the Netherlands (364.2). Neighbouring Germany has 45.2.

Coronavirus

EU waters down Covid-19 traffic-light travel zones concept

EU countries are set to adopt a 'traffic-light' colour-coding system for coronavirus-affected areas. But member states will have the possibility to set their own strategies, on negative Covid-19 tests or different quarantine periods, for orange and red zones.

Podcast

Online violence: Stories from Bulgaria and Spain

Bigots and far-right extremists are using online violence to try to silence feminists and LGBT people. It's a cowardly tactic since perpetrators don't even have to meet their targets. We hear stories from two Europeans on the receiving end

Opinion

War in Nagorno-Karabakh – the ceasefire that never was

This latest resumption in the conflict, as it is somewhat euphemistically called, is rather a self-declared offensive by Azerbaijan, aimed at achieving its desired outcome to the conflict by force rather than by negotiation.

