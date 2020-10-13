Ticker
Far-right collapses in Vienna election
By EUobserver
In city elections in Vienna the far-right anti-immigration Freedom Party (FPÖ), plummeted to 7.5 percent, down from nearly 31 percent in 2015, Deutsche Welle reports. The party, led by disgraced far-right politician, Heinz-Christian Strache, will not enter the city's parliament. Strache was involved in a high-profile corruption scandal. The biggest winner was the centre-left SPÖ, led by Mayor Michael Ludwig, with 41.7 percent of the vote.