Tuesday

13th Oct 2020

Ticker

Far-right collapses in Vienna election

By

In city elections in Vienna the far-right anti-immigration Freedom Party (FPÖ), plummeted to 7.5 percent, down from nearly 31 percent in 2015, Deutsche Welle reports. The party, led by disgraced far-right politician, Heinz-Christian Strache, will not enter the city's parliament. Strache was involved in a high-profile corruption scandal. The biggest winner was the centre-left SPÖ, led by Mayor Michael Ludwig, with 41.7 percent of the vote.

Coronavirus

EU waters down Covid-19 traffic-light travel zones concept

EU countries are set to adopt a 'traffic-light' colour-coding system for coronavirus-affected areas. But member states will have the possibility to set their own strategies, on negative Covid-19 tests or different quarantine periods, for orange and red zones.

Podcast

Online violence: Stories from Bulgaria and Spain

Bigots and far-right extremists are using online violence to try to silence feminists and LGBT people. It's a cowardly tactic since perpetrators don't even have to meet their targets. We hear stories from two Europeans on the receiving end

Opinion

War in Nagorno-Karabakh – the ceasefire that never was

This latest resumption in the conflict, as it is somewhat euphemistically called, is rather a self-declared offensive by Azerbaijan, aimed at achieving its desired outcome to the conflict by force rather than by negotiation.

