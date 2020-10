By EUobserver

US social-media firm Facebook has, for the first time, formally banned "any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust" from its worldwide platform. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is Jewish, said he had "struggled with the tension" between free speech and hate crime, but the new policy was "the right balance". "My own thinking has evolved as I've seen data showing an increase in antisemitic violence," he said on Monday.