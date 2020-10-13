Ticker
Turkey 'provokes' EU with latest Greek mission
By EUobserver
Turkish petro-exploration ship, the Oruç Reis, sailed back into a Greek-claimed maritime zone on Monday, prompting outrage by Athens. The Reis will come close to outlying Greek islands on a 10-day mission in what "constitutes a major escalation and direct threat to peace and security in the region", the Greek foreign ministry said. Turkey was "provocatively indifferent" to Europe's appeals for de-escalation, Greece added, amid talk of future EU sanctions.