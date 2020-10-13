Ticker
Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial paused as participant falls ill
By EUobserver
The pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson has paused its Covid-19 vaccine trial after a participant experienced an "unexplained illness," The Guardian reported Tuesday. Earlier this month, the European Commission, on behalf of EU member states, signed an agreement for 200 million doses of the company's coronavirus vaccine candidate. In September, another trial for a potential vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University was paused for a second time.