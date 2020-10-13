Ticker
EU countries coordinate Covid-19 travel-restriction risks
By EUobserver
EU countries adopted on Tuesday common risk standards for restrictions on free movement in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, aiming to increase "transparency and predictability" for citizens and businesses. "It is our common duty to ensure coordination on any measures which affect free movement and to give our citizens all the information they need when deciding on their travel," said Michael Roth, Germany's minister for European affairs.