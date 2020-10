By EUobserver

In 2020 the world economy will contract 4.4 percent, and the eurozone economy by 8.3 percent, according to new estimates from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This is slightly better than the 4.9 percent prediction in June. Germany's economy will contract six percent, Spain 12.8 percent and Italy 10.6 percent. China's economy will grow by 1.9 percent. However, for 2021, the IMF expects eurozone growth of 5.4 percent.