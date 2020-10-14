Ticker
Russia voices anger over latest EU sanctions
By EUobserver
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has threaten to halt contacts with Western diplomats after the EU agreed to impose sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny. "We probably simply have to temporarily stop talking to those people in the West who are responsible for foreign policy and don't understand the need for mutually respectful dialogue," he said at a congress in Moscow Tuesday, AP reports.