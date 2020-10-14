Wednesday

14th Oct 2020

Harmful chemicals banned from toys and cosmetics

The European Commission adopted on Wednesday the EU chemicals strategy for sustainability, aimed at boosting safer and greener chemicals to protect human health and the environment. The controversial strategy includes a ban on the use of the most harmful chemicals in toys, childcare articles, cosmetics or detergents, developing sustainable-by-design criteria and introducing the "one substance, one assessment" principle to make the process simpler and more transparent.

When is a 'veggie burger' not a veggie burger? Ask MEPs

A ban on using meat names such as "burger" or "sausage" for vegetarian products goes against consumers' choices for more sustainable food. Plant-based foods usually have a significantly lower climate and environmental impact compared to animal-based foods, such as meat.

The lessons of Grøxit

It is often said that the British were the first to leave the European Union. This is, strictly speaking, not true: both Algeria and Greenland left the club long before Brexit came along.

Germany asks capitals to give a little in EU budget impasse

European Parliament negotiators are demanding €39bn in new funding for EU programmes such as Horizon research and Erasmus, in talks with the German EU presidency on the budget. Meanwhile, rule-of-law enforcement negotiations have only just begun.

Future of Europe: EU Council urged to propose a chair

Since the German presidency promised the Conference on the Future of Europe would start under their leadership, the European Commission and MEPs hope the event will be launched soon. But there is one issue: who will chair the conference?

