Ticker
Harmful chemicals banned from toys and cosmetics
By EUobserver
The European Commission adopted on Wednesday the EU chemicals strategy for sustainability, aimed at boosting safer and greener chemicals to protect human health and the environment. The controversial strategy includes a ban on the use of the most harmful chemicals in toys, childcare articles, cosmetics or detergents, developing sustainable-by-design criteria and introducing the "one substance, one assessment" principle to make the process simpler and more transparent.