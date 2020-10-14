By EUobserver

EU ambassadors agreed to blacklist six individuals and one entity on Wednesday for the poisoning of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny. "No one raised any objections," a diplomat said. The sanctions enter into force Thursday morning when the names are published in the EU's legal gazette, the Official Journal. They include Aleksandr Bortnikov, the head of Russia's domestic intelligence, the FSB, and two Kremlin aides, the New York Times reported.