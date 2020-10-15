Thursday

Parliament vs presidency blame game as budget talks stall

By

The German EU presidency and European Parliament negotiators on Wednesday ended another unsuccessful round of discussions on the €1.8 trillion EU budget and coronavirus recovery package without a breakthrough. MEPs said they want an increase of €39bn in EU funds, but the presidency responded that the total final amount will be higher. MEP Johan Van Overtveldt then the council is not "going the extra mile" it had promised.

EU seeks to renovate 35 million buildings by 2030

The European Commission unveiled the EU's "renovation wave", aimed at doubling the renovation rate of existing buildings in the decade, and creating five new 'European Bauhaus' hubs across the EU, where architects and engineers can collaborate on green projects.

EU summit to urge UK to make a move

EU leaders, gathering in person in Brussels despite increasing Covid-19 fears, will urge London to make a move in the tortuous negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal. They will also talks about climate, Covid and the budget.

EU Commission methane plan lacks binding agriculture targets

The new European Commission strategy on slashing methane emissions focuses first on obtaining better data. Critics say it is a missed opportunity to impose targets and other binding measures on agriculture, the largest single emitter.

Investigation

Hydrogen - the next battlefield

Part Two of Investigate Europe's long-form examination of the EU gas industry looks at hydrogen - touted as the clean, green, future. But with NGOs sidelined, and industry leading the push, how sustainable is it really?

News in Brief

  1. EU confirms military aid to Mozambique
  2. Greek neo-Nazi chief jailed for 13 years
  3. Support keeps growing for Scottish independence
  4. Air-traffic between EU and UK at risk over Brexit
  5. France: EU should 'set example' on digital taxation
  6. Catalonia shuts bars and restaurants to curb infections
  7. Guapinol environmental activist killed
Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  2. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  5. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland

