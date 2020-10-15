Ticker
Parliament vs presidency blame game as budget talks stall
By EUobserver
The German EU presidency and European Parliament negotiators on Wednesday ended another unsuccessful round of discussions on the €1.8 trillion EU budget and coronavirus recovery package without a breakthrough. MEPs said they want an increase of €39bn in EU funds, but the presidency responded that the total final amount will be higher. MEP Johan Van Overtveldt then the council is not "going the extra mile" it had promised.