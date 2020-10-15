Ticker
EU confirms military aid to Mozambique
By EUobserver
The EU has confirmed plans to help Mozambique fight Islamist rebels, with its delegation in Maputo saying Wednesday it will give "logistics for training and technical training in several and specific areas, as well as assistance in addressing humanitarian challenges, including medical services" dealing with coronavirus. The EU training of Mozambique's military will mark the first international intervention in the three-year old conflict in the Cabo Delgado region.