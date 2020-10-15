Ticker
Strasbourg plenary cancelled again due to Covid-19
By EUobserver
The European Parliament on Thursday cancelled next week's plenary session in Strasbourg. "I regretfully announce that next week's plenary will not take place in Strasbourg, but will be held remotely," parliament president David Sassoli tweeted, adding that the situation in France and Belgium is "very serious and travelling is not advised". The parliament cancelled its previous sessions in September and early October because the region was considered a red zone.