Thursday

15th Oct 2020

Ticker

Strasbourg plenary cancelled again due to Covid-19

By

The European Parliament on Thursday cancelled next week's plenary session in Strasbourg. "I regretfully announce that next week's plenary will not take place in Strasbourg, but will be held remotely," parliament president David Sassoli tweeted, adding that the situation in France and Belgium is "very serious and travelling is not advised". The parliament cancelled its previous sessions in September and early October because the region was considered a red zone.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

EU seeks to renovate 35 million buildings by 2030

The European Commission unveiled the EU's "renovation wave", aimed at doubling the renovation rate of existing buildings in the decade, and creating five new 'European Bauhaus' hubs across the EU, where architects and engineers can collaborate on green projects.

EU summit to urge UK to make a move

EU leaders, gathering in person in Brussels despite increasing Covid-19 fears, will urge London to make a move in the tortuous negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal. They will also talks about climate, Covid and the budget.

EU Commission methane plan lacks binding agriculture targets

The new European Commission strategy on slashing methane emissions focuses first on obtaining better data. Critics say it is a missed opportunity to impose targets and other binding measures on agriculture, the largest single emitter.

Investigation

Hydrogen - the next battlefield

Part Two of Investigate Europe's long-form examination of the EU gas industry looks at hydrogen - touted as the clean, green, future. But with NGOs sidelined, and industry leading the push, how sustainable is it really?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  2. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  5. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us