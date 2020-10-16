Friday

16th Oct 2020

Report: Russia trying to discredit Oxford vaccine

Russia is waging a disinformation attack on Oxford University and Astrazeneca's coronavirus vaccine, according to an investigation by British newspaper The Times. Russia's flagship Vesti News programme called it a "monkey vaccine". "Russia and middlemen are now seeking to 'seed' ... pictures, memes, and video clips" on social media, saying the vaccine turns people into monkeys because it uses a Chimpanzee virus. Russia has a competing vaccine called Sputnik V.

Green Deal

EU's 2030 climate target left for December summit

EU leaders agreed on Thursday evening to increase the EU's climate ambition for the next decade "collectively". Roughly half of EU countries support a 55-percent emission-reduction target, but now aim to adopt a specific target in December.

EU tells UK to move if it wants post-Brexit deal

After their discussions on Brexit, where phones were not allowed in the meeting room, EU leaders called on the Commission to draw up contingency measures in case there is no deal.

Opinion

How enlargement is running out of steam

While the EU's enlargement progress reports have moved closer to capturing the problems of the region, they are still lagging behind in capturing the decline of democracy and rule of law in most of the region.

Coronavirus

EU outlines vaccine roll-out plan

The European Commission urged member states to scale up efforts to flatten the curve of the second wave of Covid-19 and recommended common measures for the roll-out of potential vaccines.

Murder highlights plight of Sakharov prize nominees

Honduran environmental rights defender Arnold Joaquín Morazan was killed in his home on Tuesday, a few days after his fellow activists were shortlisted for the European Parliament's Sakharov prize for freedom of thought.

