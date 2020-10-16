Ticker
Report: Russia trying to discredit Oxford vaccine
By EUobserver
Russia is waging a disinformation attack on Oxford University and Astrazeneca's coronavirus vaccine, according to an investigation by British newspaper The Times. Russia's flagship Vesti News programme called it a "monkey vaccine". "Russia and middlemen are now seeking to 'seed' ... pictures, memes, and video clips" on social media, saying the vaccine turns people into monkeys because it uses a Chimpanzee virus. Russia has a competing vaccine called Sputnik V.