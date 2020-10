By EUobserver

Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin left the EU summit on Friday to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure, after having come into contact with a Finnish lawmaker who tested positive for Covid-19. Marin asked Swedish PM, Stefan Lofven, to represent Finland. Marin will return to Finland to quarantine and test for the infection. EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also left the summit on Thursday for the same reason.