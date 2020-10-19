Ticker
Turkish Cypriots elect nationalist president
By EUobserver
Ersin Tatar, a right-wing nationalist, has won elections in the unrecognised Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, with 52 percent in Sunday's vote, in a result that risked raising tension. "We deserve our sovereignty", Tatar said, rejecting prospects for reunification with EU member Cyprus. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who congratulated Tatar, earlier gave him a boost by reopening a no-man's-land beach in Cyprus ahead of the vote, infuriating Nicosia.