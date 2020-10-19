Ticker
Belarus: 10th weekend rally in a row against Lukashenko
By EUobserver
For the 10th weekend rally in a row, tens of thousands of protesters opposing long-time president Alexander Lukashenko marched through the capital despite threats of force from authorities to open fire, Deutsche Welle writes. Crowds of protesters waved red-and-white opposition flags, marching through Minsk amid a heavy security presence. Protesters were heard chanting "Strike!" and "You and your riot police get out!". Over 200 persons were arrested.