By EUobserver

A second Russia-brokered truce between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke down immediately after it was agreed, with Baku and Yerevan accusing each other of resuming shelling within minutes of the accord entering into force at midnight on Saturday. Azerbaijan said Armenia killed 13 civilians in its second largest city, Ganja, and its president vowed to take "revenge on the battlefield". Armenia urged Nato to stop its member Turkey from helping Azerbaijan.