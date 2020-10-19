By EUobserver

Ireland's data regulator, the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), is investigating whether social media firm Instagram abused children's data. "The DPC has been actively monitoring complaints ... in this area," it said, the BBC reported on Sunday. The DPC is in charge of Instagram's EU-wide activities because Ireland hosts the European HQ of Facebook, the US tech giant that owns Instagram. Instagram users have to be at least 13 years old.