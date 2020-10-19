Ticker
Ireland, on behalf of EU, to probe Instagram on children's data
By EUobserver
Ireland's data protection authority, the Data Protection Commissioner, is looking into complaints that social media platform Instagram, which is owned by US tech giant Facebook, abused children's private data, The BBC reported Sunday. "The DPC has been actively monitoring complaints ... in this area," it said. Instagram users have to be at least 13 years old. Facebook has its EU HQ in Ireland giving the DPC a lead European role.