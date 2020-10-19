By EUobserver

Some 15 EU countries have demanded measures "to counter [5G] disinformation," following an increase of vandalism against telecommunication infrastructures. "There is an urgent need for an EU communication strategy that provides reliable information to the EU citizens as well as awareness raising campaigns regarding 5G," Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, and Sweden said in a letter last week.