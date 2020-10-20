Tuesday

20th Oct 2020

Ticker

ECB's Lagarde warns of losing recovery momentum

By

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic "risks losing momentum", due to the second wave, and a further stimulus could be added if necessary. In an interview with French newspaper Le Monde, she said: "Since the rebound, we saw over the summer, the recovery has been uneven, uncertain and incomplete and now risks losing momentum," adding that ECB can do more if needed.

Investigation

EU money used by neo-Nazi to promote Holocaust denial

A prominent Holocaust-denier has made the cover of an EU-funded newsletter, which was published by an avowed German neo-Nazi with a lengthy criminal record. The lack of clear labelling of the MEP behind it violates European Parliament rules.

Green Deal

Over 80% of Europe's habitats in poor or bad condition

A report from the European Environment Agency reveals the EU failed to meet the targets of its 2020 biodiversity strategy, with the vast majority of protected landscapes and species show notable deteriorating trends.

EU's Brexit move could end deadlock in talks

London was irked by the conclusion of the EU summit last week, which demanded that the UK moved on key hurdles on the substance of the negotiations - such as fair completion and fisheries.

Coronavirus

EU's migrants more at risk from coronavirus

Europe's migrants - including EU nationals living in other states - are more at risk of catching coronavirus or suffering from corona-linked poverty, a new study says.

Opinion

Baltics pin hopes on Biden

On a 2016 Latvia trip, vice-president Joe Biden told Baltic leaders not to take Donald Trump seriously. "Don't listen to that other fellow. He knows not of what he speaks", Biden joked. Months later, Trump was in the White House.

