Ticker
Hungarian MPs appoint new top judge despite warnings
By EUobserver
Hungarian MPs on Monday appointed Zsolt Andras Varga as the Supreme Court president for the next nine years, despite senior judges rejecting his nomination over his lack of experience, and concerns over the judicial independence, Reuters reported. The EU Commission expressed concern last month over legal amendments that lowered the eligibility criteria for this top legal post. The National Judicial Council, a self-governing panel of judges, overwhelmingly rejected Varga.