By EUobserver

The European Commission, on Monday, tabled a bill on travel-bans and asset-freezes on human rights abusers worldwide, known informally in Brussels as the "European Magnitsky Act", after a late Russian activist, Sergei Magnitsky. EU presidency Germany aims to see it in force by January. More than a year in the making, the draft bill says the commission should retain "oversight" of travel-bans, which is normally a prerogative of member states.