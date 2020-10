By EUobserver

Russia's GRU military intelligence service tried to hack officials from the Olympic Games due to have taken place in Tokyo this year, the British government said Monday. "The GRU's actions ... are cynical and reckless," British foreign minister Dominic Raab said. Russian athletes were banned from the games due to a doping scandal and the GRU operation was meant to discredit the games, which were, anyway, delayed by Covid-19.