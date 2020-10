By EUobserver

Greece plans to complete a 26-km long and 5-metre high concrete and metal wall along its land border with Turkey by April, connecting to a previous 10-km section, it said Monday. The €63m project will also see cameras installed along the whole 192-km border, most of which runs along the Evros river. Turkey, in March, let some of its 4 million refugees try to cross to Greece, prompting EU-wide alarm.