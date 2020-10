By EUobserver

Frank Jensen, the 59-year old mayor of Copenhagen and the deputy-chairman of Denmark's ruling centre-left party, has resigned after two women accused him of sexual harassment. "It's obvious that we in the Social Democratic Party have problems," Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said. Jensen had fondled the women, he said in his Facebook apology, because he was part of a "harmful" and "old" culture in the party.