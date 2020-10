By EUobserver

The European Parliament in a plenary vote refused to sign off the accounts of the EU's smallest institution, the European Economic Social Committee (EESC), over its harassment cases. Some 618 voted against "granting discharge" to the EESC, 68 abstained and only one voted in favour. "Harassment of any type cannot be accepted and certainly not be covered up by the EU institution," said Mikuláš Peksa Greens/EFA and Pirate MEP.