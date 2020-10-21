Ticker
Covid-19: Spain considers curfews in hardest-hit areas
By EUobserver
Spain's health minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday the government is considering to introduce new restrictions, such as curfews, to halt the spread of the virus in hard-hit regions, Reuters reported. However, imposing a curfew in Madrid - one of the hotspots in Europe - would require invoking a state of emergency. France ordered a curfew in Paris and eight other cities, while Belgium recently introducing a nationwide one.