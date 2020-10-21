Ticker
Greece asks EU countries to halt military exports to Turkey
By EUobserver
Greece has asked fellow European Union countries to halt military exports to Turkey, the country's foreign minister Nikos Dendias said on Tuesday, amid a deepening dispute between the two neighbours over maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean, Ekathimerini writes. Dendias also said he has written to EU enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhelyi to complain that Turkey is violating its customs union with the bloc.