Ticker
Cyber attacks 'targeted health system during pandemic'
By EUobserver
A new report by the EU Agency for Cybersecurity revealed on Tuesday that EU health services were challenged by cyber threats. Given that the pandemic let to a transformation of the digital environment, cyber criminals have been seen advancing their capabilities, becoming more sophisticated, adapting quickly and targeting relevant victim groups more effectively. The commission will announce a new cybersecurity strategy by the end of the year.