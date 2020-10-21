Wednesday

Cyber attacks 'targeted health system during pandemic'

A new report by the EU Agency for Cybersecurity revealed on Tuesday that EU health services were challenged by cyber threats. Given that the pandemic let to a transformation of the digital environment, cyber criminals have been seen advancing their capabilities, becoming more sophisticated, adapting quickly and targeting relevant victim groups more effectively. The commission will announce a new cybersecurity strategy by the end of the year.

