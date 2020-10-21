By EUobserver

French president Emmanuel Macron asked Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for a "strengthening of Franco-Russian co-operation in the fight against terrorism and illegal immigration" in a phone call Tuesday, Macron's office said. The two leaders "reaffirmed their mutual interest in intensifying joint efforts in the fight against terrorism and the propagation of extremist ideology", the Kremlin said. The talks came after an extremist of Russian origin murdered a French teacher Friday.