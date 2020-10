By EUobserver

The Czech government on Wednesday announced limits on free movement, and the closure of most stores and hotels, due to a surge of Covid-19 infections. Prime minister Andrej Babis warned the new measures were needed otherwise "our health system would collapse between 7-11 November". The seven-day rolling average of daily new case has risen in two weeks from 29.59 new cases per 100,000 people to 85.64, as of Tuesday.