Ticker
EU leaders to hold Covid-19 videoconference next week
By EUobserver
EU leaders will hold a videoconference on 29 October to discuss how to better cooperate against the Covid-19 pandemic, as infections rocket across the continent. The online meeting is planned to be the first of a series of such pandemic discussions. Better coordination is expected to help keep the spread of the virus in check as EU governments have so far taken diverging measures on testing, quarantine and contact-tracing.