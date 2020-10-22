Ticker
EU Commission to increase use of open-source software
By EUobserver
The European Commission approved on Wednesday the internal Open Source Software Strategy for the period 2020-2023, committing to increase the use of open-source software more widely in areas beyond IT. "By co-developing with other European public-sector organisations and encouraging the sharing and reuse of our solutions, knowledge and expertise, we will deliver better services that enrich society and reduce its costs," the strategy reads.