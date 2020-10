By EUobserver

The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, announced on Wednesday that the Belarusian opposition, represented by Svetlana Tijanovskaya, Maria Kolesnikova and Veronika Tsepkalo, together with political and civil society figures, are the winner of the 2020 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Conscience. The prize itself will be awarded in a ceremony in parliament's hemicycle on 16 December.