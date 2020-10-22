By EUobserver

Belgium's foreign minister Sophie Wilmes was admitted into intensive care on Wednesday night, after testing positive for Covid-19 last week. Wilmes led Belgium's fight against the virus during the pandemic's first wave as the country's prime minister. Wilmes, 45, was conscious and in a stable condition, according to her spokesperson. Last week Wilmes attended a meeting of EU foreign ministers after which her Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg, also tested positive.