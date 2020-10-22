Ticker
Commission to press Croatia on migrant 'abuse' at border
By EUobserver
EU commissioner Ylva Johansson says she will press Croatian authorities, following reports by the Danish Refugee Council of abuse and violence by police against migrants trying to cross into Croatia. In a tweet, Johansson said she took the findings by the Danish Refugee Council "as evidence of push-backs and inhuman and degrading treatment of people at the Croatian border with Bosnia and Herzegovina. I am taking these reports very seriously...."