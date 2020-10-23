By EUobserver

Italy has reignited an old dispute with France over Mont Blanc border-rights, after French authorities imposed natural preservation measures that encroached on Italian territory, the Guardian writes. The French measures would harm tourism in the popular Mont Blanc skiing area, Rifugio Torino, which was defined by a treaty signed in 1860 as being part of Italy. Foreign minister Luigi De Maio has sent an official complaint to the French government.