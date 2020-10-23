Friday

23rd Oct 2020

Ticker

Italy reignites Mont Blanc border dispute with France

By

Italy has reignited an old dispute with France over Mont Blanc border-rights, after French authorities imposed natural preservation measures that encroached on Italian territory, the Guardian writes. The French measures would harm tourism in the popular Mont Blanc skiing area, Rifugio Torino, which was defined by a treaty signed in 1860 as being part of Italy. Foreign minister Luigi De Maio has sent an official complaint to the French government.

