By EUobserver

Member states on Thursday imposed a travel ban and an asset freeze on two individuals and one body responsible for or complicit in the cyberattack on the German parliament in 2015. Some 16 gigabytes of data, documents, and emails were stolen from the Bundestag's network, including thousands of emails from Angela Merkel's office. In total, eight people and four bodies have been sanctioned for cyberattacks in the EU.