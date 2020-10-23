By EUobserver

Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko as well as 14 other Belarusians are to join an existing EU blacklist of 40 names following initial diplomatic talks this week. The decision will be formalised next week and the number could still change. The 14 are officials, rather than businessmen said to sponsor the regime, diplomatic sources said. The EU move comes after more than two months of Lukashenko's violence against pro-democracy protesters.