Ticker
UK scientists fear Brexit blow to joint EU research
By EUobserver
Current Brexit talks envisaged a £3bn (€3.3bn) net British contribution to the EU's next Horizon Europe scientific research programme, Vivienne Stern, the director of a British universities' association, told a House of Lords Brexit committee Thursday, in what she called an "unfair" EU offer, The Guardian reports. But "it's not just about money ... [we'd] be a poorer nation scientifically," if EU ties were cut, Britain's pro-science Royal Institute said.